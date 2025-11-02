Court Dismisses Woman's Plea Citing Legal Non-compliance

A Delhi court has rejected a plea by a woman seeking to compel the police to lodge an FIR against a man she accused of repeated sexual assault. The decision follows the court's finding that the petitioner failed to comply with mandatory legal procedures before seeking its intervention.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal remarked on the woman's application, noting the absence of any attempts to engage a higher police authority after the local officer's inaction, which is crucial under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The section provides individuals a recourse to approach superior officers if their initial attempts to file a report are ignored.

The woman's allegations included serious charges such as sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and misuse of technology, all reportedly under a false promise of marriage. However, due to her non-compliance with established legal channels, the court deemed her application "not maintainable."

(With inputs from agencies.)