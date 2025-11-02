JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Remanded for Murder Case
Anant Singh, JD(U) candidate from Mokama, is remanded to 14-day judicial custody with two aides for the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav. They appeared in Patna's Chief Judicial Magistrate court before being taken to Beur Jail.
In a recent development in Patna, JD(U) candidate Anant Singh and his associates have been placed under judicial custody for 14 days. This follows their alleged involvement in the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party.
The courtroom activity saw Singh, a seasoned politician and former Bihar MLA, presented alongside his aides, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, before Patna's Chief Judicial Magistrate. They were taken into custody shortly thereafter.
The judiciary's decision to send the trio to Beur Jail marks a significant point in the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the high-profile case, underscoring the gravity of the charges levied against them.
