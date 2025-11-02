Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Students in Bay of Bengal

Three intermediate students tragically drowned in the Bay of Bengal near Nellore on Sunday after venturing into the sea despite warnings. Their bodies were later retrieved by a marine team. The students were from a junior college, and police are in the process of registering a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:18 IST
  • India

Three intermediate students drowned in the Bay of Bengal near Nellore on Sunday afternoon, a police official reported. The tragic incident unfolded around 1:30 pm when the students entered the sea, ignoring warnings from both local and marine police personnel.

The official disclosed that three boys who had gone swimming perished in the dangerous waters. Following the incident, authorities retrieved their bodies, bringing them ashore.

The deceased were identified as students from a nearby junior college. Meanwhile, law enforcement has initiated procedures to register a case regarding the unfortunate event. A marine team from Krishnapatnam Port aided in the recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

