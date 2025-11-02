Knife Attack on Train Sparks Shock Across UK

In a shocking incident in eastern England, British police apprehended two men following a mass stabbing on a train, resulting in 11 hospitalizations. Authorities clarified that the attack was not related to terrorism, even though counterterrorism units initially participated in the investigation.

Superintendent John Loveless of the British Transport Police stated there is currently no evidence to suggest a terrorist link. The suspects, both British nationals, are aged 32 and 35. The police are continuing efforts to piece together the incident's full circumstances and motivation.

With knife crime in England and Wales increasing by 87% over the past decade, the incident has drawn significant attention. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles both expressed their concerns, highlighting the ongoing issue of knife-related violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)