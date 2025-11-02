Kolkata Police Realigns Jurisdiction Boundaries

In an effort to bolster administrative efficiency, the Kolkata Police have revised the jurisdictional boundaries of five local police stations. This realignment is seen as a strategic move to optimize resource allocation and service delivery.

Notably, the boundaries of Alipore and Park Street police stations have been expanded. In contrast, the jurisdictional areas of New Market, Watgunge, and Ekbalpur stations have been reduced. This shift follows directives from the West Bengal Home Department issued on Friday.

These changes were officially implemented on Saturday, reflecting the city's attempt to enhance operational efficiency within its established framework of 91 police stations.

