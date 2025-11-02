Left Menu

Kolkata Police Realigns Jurisdiction Boundaries

Kolkata Police has redefined the jurisdiction of five police stations to improve administrative efficiency. The boundaries of Alipore and Park Street police stations were expanded, while those of New Market, Watgunge, and Ekbalpur were reduced. The changes were based on a directive from the West Bengal Home Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:43 IST
Kolkata Police Realigns Jurisdiction Boundaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster administrative efficiency, the Kolkata Police have revised the jurisdictional boundaries of five local police stations. This realignment is seen as a strategic move to optimize resource allocation and service delivery.

Notably, the boundaries of Alipore and Park Street police stations have been expanded. In contrast, the jurisdictional areas of New Market, Watgunge, and Ekbalpur stations have been reduced. This shift follows directives from the West Bengal Home Department issued on Friday.

These changes were officially implemented on Saturday, reflecting the city's attempt to enhance operational efficiency within its established framework of 91 police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025