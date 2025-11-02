Revival of 'Darbar Move' Sparks Debate in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has resumed the 'Darbar Move', a century-old tradition where government offices relocate between Srinagar and Jammu biannually. The decision by the National Conference government marks a return after a four-year hiatus, drawing mixed reactions from the public and political figures.

Security and accommodation arrangements have been made for the transition, ensuring the smooth functioning of offices in Jammu. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and staff traveled to the winter capital, marking the revival of an election promise. Meanwhile, traders in Jammu welcomed the event, viewing it as a bond between regions.

However, criticism arose from BJP spokesperson Tahir Chowdhary, who accused the administration of focusing road repairs on VIP routes at the cost of ordinary citizens. He charged the government with adopting a 'cosmetic governance' approach, raising concerns over its priorities amidst public demand for inclusive infrastructure development.

