Revival of 'Darbar Move' Sparks Debate in Jammu

The National Conference government resumes the historic 'Darbar Move', shifting operations to Jammu for six months, sparking criticism over prioritized infrastructure repairs. While this tradition symbolizes regional unity, its revival after a four-year pause faces opposition, notably for perceived preferential treatment of VIP routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:04 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has resumed the 'Darbar Move', a century-old tradition where government offices relocate between Srinagar and Jammu biannually. The decision by the National Conference government marks a return after a four-year hiatus, drawing mixed reactions from the public and political figures.

Security and accommodation arrangements have been made for the transition, ensuring the smooth functioning of offices in Jammu. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and staff traveled to the winter capital, marking the revival of an election promise. Meanwhile, traders in Jammu welcomed the event, viewing it as a bond between regions.

However, criticism arose from BJP spokesperson Tahir Chowdhary, who accused the administration of focusing road repairs on VIP routes at the cost of ordinary citizens. He charged the government with adopting a 'cosmetic governance' approach, raising concerns over its priorities amidst public demand for inclusive infrastructure development.

