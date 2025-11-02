Left Menu

Empowering Women: Advancing Reproductive Rights Through Legal Aid

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the importance of the justice system supporting women, highlighting the role of legal aid in promoting reproductive autonomy. He praised initiatives such as the Nyay Marg AI chatbot launched at a legal sensitization event in Lucknow, which aimed to improve women's access to justice and reproductive rights.

Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Surya Kant, the designated Chief Justice of India, stressed on Sunday that every woman must trust the justice system to stand by her. Speaking at a sensitization program in Lucknow on 'Removing barriers to reproductive autonomy through legal aid,' he highlighted the importance of offering unwavering support to women.

The event, organized by the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, facilitated discussions among esteemed legal personalities from the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court. Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the program and launched the 'Nyay Marg' AI chatbot, which promises digitally accessible legal aid.

Justices Vikram Nath, Arun Bhansali, and Mahesh Chandra Tripathi underlined the necessity of protecting women's rights through improved legal awareness and digital tools. The program addressed issues like unwanted motherhood and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among legal, medical, and enforcement bodies to support victims effectively.

