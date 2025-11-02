Unbreakable Ties: Exploring the Bond Between Bar and Bench

CJI-designate Surya Kant has underscored the importance of empathy within the legal profession, calling on members to better serve those seeking justice. These remarks came during the 125th foundation day of the Oudh Bar Association in Lucknow.

Justice Kant emphasized that both the Bar and the Bench are pivotal in administering justice, especially for marginalized communities who first turn to lawyers. He encouraged introspection to keep up with changes like AI advancements and economic growth, predicting a surge in commercial cases.

The event highlighted the legacy of the Oudh Bar, mentioned by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, and stressed the importance of simplifying legal proceedings. Attendees included notable figures from India's judiciary, uniting to advocate for accessibility and adherence to justice principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)