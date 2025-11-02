Daring Heist at Paris Louvre: Locals Behind $102 Million Jewel Theft

An audacious robbery at the Paris Louvre Museum has captivated France as police revealed that the perpetrators were not organized crime professionals but small-time criminals from the Paris suburbs. The heist involved jewels valued at $102 million, marking a staggering theft pulled off in broad daylight.

Police stated that three of the four suspects are in custody, surfacing from the hard-edged streets of Seine-Saint-Denis. With one suspect still at large, authorities speculate this individual orchestrated the swift seven-minute theft. The suspects' amateurish actions, including leaving valuable items behind, had fuelled media speculation.

The arrest of two men with prior convictions and a tearful woman involved have raised local tensions. Despite joining evidence tying the group to the crime, such as DNA findings, some detainees deny the charges. Legal proceedings unfold as investigators continue the pursuit of all involved in this gripping heist.