Tekapo Hydropower Scheme Gains Swift Approval Under Fast-Track Act

In a significant milestone for New Zealand’s infrastructure and clean energy ambitions, the Tekapo power scheme has become the first renewable energy project to gain approval under the newly implemented Fast-track Approvals Act. Ministers Chris Bishop (Infrastructure) and Shane Jones (Regional Development) jointly announced the decision, describing it as a crucial step in streamlining major project development and supporting national energy needs.

From RMA Delays to Fast-Track Green Light

Genesis Energy Limited, which owns and operates the Tekapo power scheme, initially sought consent for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the facility under the standard Resource Management Act (RMA) process in July 2023. The scheme includes the Tekapo A and B power stations, associated substations, and a critical canal system that connects the two.

However, after a year of limited progress, the company faced further delays owing to procedural hurdles associated with council hearings and the possibility of appeals. In April 2025, Genesis opted to refile its application under the Fast-track Approvals Act, a process that has gained attention for significantly reducing red tape. Once the independent panel was appointed, the application was approved within just 80 days.

A Model for Future Renewable Energy Projects

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop lauded the development as a prime example of the effectiveness of the fast-track system. “Genesis Energy faced the real possibility of lengthy delays under the RMA process,” he said. “But under the fast-track route, we’ve managed to deliver certainty and progress in just under three months. This is exactly the kind of outcome we want to replicate across New Zealand.”

Bishop also highlighted that the Tekapo project approval follows other successful fast-track decisions, including the Port of Auckland expansion, the Maitahi Village development in Nelson, and the Milldale residential development in Auckland. “These approvals are not just ticking boxes—they are crucial infrastructure and development projects that New Zealand needs for future resilience and prosperity,” he noted.

Clean Energy and Regional Growth Go Hand in Hand

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones emphasized the Tekapo scheme’s strategic importance to both the energy sector and the broader regional economy. “The Tekapo hydroelectric system produces clean electricity for more than 228,000 households across Canterbury,” he said. “Beyond its environmental benefits, it plays an essential role in stabilizing the national grid and ensuring energy security.”

Jones was also outspoken in his criticism of bureaucratic obstacles that have historically impeded major infrastructure development. “There is absolutely no reason why such vital projects should be ensnared in unnecessary red tape,” he argued. “This government is committed to removing the chains of bureaucratic nonsense and accelerating projects that deliver real value for New Zealanders.”

Fast-Track Act Set for Further Enhancements

The Ministers confirmed that additional legislative changes are in the pipeline to further streamline the fast-track process. “We are currently working to refine the legislation, eliminate inefficiencies, and make it easier for transformative projects to get underway quickly,” Bishop said.

The enhancements aim to make the approval process even more responsive, with a particular focus on regional economic development, job creation, and critical infrastructure resilience in the face of growing environmental and economic pressures.

A Turning Point for Infrastructure in New Zealand

The Tekapo power scheme’s swift approval marks a new chapter in how New Zealand approaches infrastructure development. By embracing an expedited, yet rigorous, approval framework, the government signals a clear commitment to progress—one that prioritizes clean energy, reduces bureaucratic friction, and empowers regional economies.

As more projects enter the pipeline under the fast-track process, the Tekapo example may well become the gold standard for how vital infrastructure can be delivered efficiently, transparently, and with maximum public benefit.