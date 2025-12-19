Scuffle Erupts Over Hookah in West Delhi: Sikh Man Injured

A Sikh man sustained injuries after a scuffle erupted between neighbors in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, linked to smoking hookah, according to police reports on Friday.

The altercation occurred Thursday evening amid a lingering parking-related discord between the families. Tensions escalated when objections arose over hookah smoking, leading to physical violence.

Authorities confirmed no formal complaint was filed, and no FIR registered. The families, residing in close quarters, resolved the matter without further police involvement, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

(With inputs from agencies.)