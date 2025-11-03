Omar Abdullah Resurrects Historic 'Darbar Move', Rekindles Trade Hopes in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stepped out on foot to mark the revival of the historic 'Darbar Move'.

This biannual tradition, paused in 2021, involves shifting state government offices between Srinagar and Jammu. Abdullah's walk to the Civil Secretariat received an overwhelming reception from local traders.

The move responds to business community demands, which viewed its suspension as detrimental. Reviving the move fulfills an election promise and aims to restore a longstanding economic and cultural bridge.