The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that its forces made significant advancements in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, alongside massive overnight strikes on military-industrial sites. The ministry reported the destruction of encircled Ukrainian formations near Pokrovsk's railway station and industrial zone.

Moscow claims its forces have penetrated the city's Prigorodny area and established positions there. The strikes were said to target a Ukrainian military airfield, military equipment repair bases, and relevant military-industrial facilities, as well as gas infrastructure supporting these operations.

Furthermore, the Defence Ministry indicated that Russian troops had expelled Ukrainian forces from strategic locations around the city of Kupiansk. These reports have not been independently verified by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)