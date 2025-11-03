Left Menu

Russian Forces Advance with Strategic Strikes in Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry reported advances in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, claiming significant strikes on military sites. Russian forces entered new city areas, targeting key infrastructure and displacing Ukrainian troops from strategic positions in Kupiansk.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that its forces made significant advancements in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, alongside massive overnight strikes on military-industrial sites. The ministry reported the destruction of encircled Ukrainian formations near Pokrovsk's railway station and industrial zone.

Moscow claims its forces have penetrated the city's Prigorodny area and established positions there. The strikes were said to target a Ukrainian military airfield, military equipment repair bases, and relevant military-industrial facilities, as well as gas infrastructure supporting these operations.

Furthermore, the Defence Ministry indicated that Russian troops had expelled Ukrainian forces from strategic locations around the city of Kupiansk. These reports have not been independently verified by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

