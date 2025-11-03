Outrage Over Abuse at Disabled School Sparks Government Probe
Maharashtra's Disability Welfare Minister Atul Save announces a probe and potential legal action following a viral video of a disabled child being beaten at Chaitanya Kanifnath Apang Vidyalay in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The video has prompted public outrage, and severe measures are expected against those responsible.
Maharashtra's Minister for Disability Welfare, Atul Save, has initiated a formal investigation into a shocking incident involving the abuse of a disabled child at a local school.
The disturbing event, captured on video, shows the child being beaten with a cooker lid at Chaitanya Kanifnath Apang Vidyalay in Mandki village.
Save, emphasizing the government's commitment to justice, assured the public of stringent action, including possible criminal charges, irrespective of the political affiliations of those involved.
