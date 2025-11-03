Supreme Court Examines Tampered Audio Clips in Manipur Violence Case

The Supreme Court of India, in a session on Monday, addressed pivotal findings regarding leaked audio clips tied to ethnic violence in Manipur. These clips, considered crucial evidence against former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, have been declared tampered by the National Forensic Science Laboratory in Gujarat.

A detailed report by the NFSL indicates significant editing and manipulation in the audio tapes, rendering them unsuitable for forensic voice analysis. This revelation has cast doubts over their authenticity and consequently impaired any comparative investigation.

The appeal was initiated by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, demanding a Special Investigation Team to verify claims of the government's role in inciting violence. The Supreme Court has set the date for the next hearing on December 8, seeking more transparent investigations.

