SA and Switzerland Deepen Ties Through TVET, Research, and Cultural Restitution

South Africa and Switzerland have taken a significant step in strengthening their bilateral relations through the signing of a Joint Declaration of Cooperation on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The agreement underscores the two nations’ shared goal of improving the quality, inclusivity, and impact of vocational education through enhanced public-private collaboration.

The declaration was signed by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela, during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Visit to Switzerland from 29 to 30 October 2025. The visit was hailed as a major success, not only deepening education and research partnerships but also reaffirming commitments to cultural restitution and academic transformation.

Elevating Vocational Training and Industry Collaboration

The new TVET agreement seeks to leverage Switzerland’s globally respected dual apprenticeship model, which integrates classroom learning with hands-on industry experience. This system has long been credited with producing highly skilled workers and aligning education more closely with labour market needs.

According to Minister Manamela, the partnership will allow South Africa to expand private-sector participation in its own evolving TVET framework. “This aligns closely with our national transformation agenda. There is room for more companies, particularly in manufacturing, engineering, agri-processing, and pharmaceuticals, to actively contribute to skills development through training and curriculum support,” he said.

Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter endorsed the initiative during a joint visit to the Vocational and Further Education Training Centre in Wil-Uzwil, where they observed Swiss apprentices at work. The demonstration showcased how industry partnerships can effectively bridge education and employment, helping young people transition into skilled professions.

Strengthening Academic and Research Cooperation

The visit also served as a platform to expand research partnerships between South Africa and Swiss institutions. At the University of Bern, Manamela met with senior university officials to discuss cooperation in public health, environmental science, big data ethics, and doctoral training.

The Minister emphasized the importance of research sovereignty, noting that in a world where knowledge is increasingly commodified, public research must remain a tool for social progress rather than purely economic gain. “Our partnerships must ensure that knowledge serves humanity and addresses inequality,” he stated.

A major outcome of these discussions was progress toward establishing a South Africa–Switzerland University Forum, envisioned as a long-term mechanism to promote faculty exchange, joint doctoral programmes, and collaborative research across disciplines. The initiative aims to include historically disadvantaged South African universities, expanding their access to global networks of funding and infrastructure.

Empowering Young South African Researchers

During the State Visit, Manamela also met with South African doctoral and postdoctoral students studying in Switzerland under the Department of Higher Education and Training’s International Scholarship Programme. The meeting provided a platform for the scholars to share their experiences and suggest improvements to mentorship, accessibility, and academic support structures.

Many expressed their eagerness to return home and contribute to South Africa’s research and innovation landscape. The Minister reaffirmed that these scholarships form a key component of the Presidential PhD Programme, jointly supported by the National Skills Fund and the Department of Science and Innovation, which aims to develop a globally competitive, research-driven post-school system.

Cultural Restitution: The Return of the Shiluvana Artefacts

In his additional role as Acting Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Manamela presided over a deeply symbolic event — the return of ancestral spiritual artefacts to the Shiluvana Royal Family. The items, including a walking staff, divining bones in a woven basket, and a bull’s foot bone, had been taken over a century ago by Swiss missionary Pastor Henry-Alexandre Junod from Prince Mugevisa Shiluvana.

The handover ceremony, held at the Neuchâtel Museum of Ethnography, brought together descendants of both the Shiluvana and Junod families, alongside Swiss cultural leaders. The event was described as a moment of profound reconciliation and respect.

“This restitution offers us a glimpse of what a decolonised future might look like — one where heritage is not commodified but honoured, and where returning what was taken is no longer an exception, but an expectation,” Manamela remarked.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed to expand collaboration on cultural research and heritage preservation, ensuring that restitution processes are accompanied by education and dialogue.

A Partnership Rooted in Innovation and Justice

Throughout the State Visit, both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to building an equitable, knowledge-based partnership. From vocational training to cutting-edge research and cultural justice, the engagements reflected a comprehensive vision for cooperation rooted in mutual respect and long-term development.

Manamela concluded the visit by emphasizing that South Africa remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen international partnerships that empower its youth and expand educational horizons. “Through collaboration, innovation, and justice, we are shaping a future where South Africans can thrive in a world driven by knowledge and skill,” he said.