Diplomatic Dialogues: Germany and China Discuss Security and Economic Policies

In a timely communication between Germany and China, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul engaged in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart to discuss prevailing security and economic concerns, as confirmed by a foreign ministry spokesperson in Berlin.

Discussion between the two ministers also touched upon the rescheduling of Wadephul's planned trip to China, which had been postponed. The spokesperson remarked that both sides showed interest in finding a mutually agreeable date for the visit.

The dialogue reiterated China's invitation to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, underscoring efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations on various platforms.

