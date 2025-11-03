Serb Protests Ignite Over Corruption Allegations
Tensions flared in Serbia as anti-government demonstrators clashed with supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic. The protests, fueled by anger over corruption and a fatal roof collapse, called for elections. Confrontations led to arrests, with police stepping in to separate opposing factions amid a fraught political atmosphere.
Tensions reached a boiling point in Serbia as anti-government demonstrators engaged in confrontations with supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic. The protests emerged from anger tied to a fatal roof collapse and persistent allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
In the capital, Belgrade, and in Novi Sad—where the tragedy occurred—protesters demanded justice and called for early elections, drawing attention to the government's perceived failures. The clashes, which took place near the parliament building, intensified when both groups began hurling flares, prompting police intervention.
Authorities reported at least 37 arrests for public order violations. The unrest highlights a turbulent political scene, with protesters advocating for tangible consequences over unfulfilled prosecutorial actions and the ongoing display of support from Vucic's base exacerbating tensions.
