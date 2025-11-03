Serb Protests Ignite Over Corruption Allegations

Tensions reached a boiling point in Serbia as anti-government demonstrators engaged in confrontations with supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic. The protests emerged from anger tied to a fatal roof collapse and persistent allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

In the capital, Belgrade, and in Novi Sad—where the tragedy occurred—protesters demanded justice and called for early elections, drawing attention to the government's perceived failures. The clashes, which took place near the parliament building, intensified when both groups began hurling flares, prompting police intervention.

Authorities reported at least 37 arrests for public order violations. The unrest highlights a turbulent political scene, with protesters advocating for tangible consequences over unfulfilled prosecutorial actions and the ongoing display of support from Vucic's base exacerbating tensions.

