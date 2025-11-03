Left Menu

Frozen Assets: A Closer Look at Anil Ambani's Financial Turmoil

India's financial crime agency has frozen assets worth billions linked to Reliance Anil Ambani Group amid a money-laundering investigation involving YES Bank loans. The Enforcement Directorate alleges fraudulent diversion of public funds, implicating Reliance Group-controlled companies and revealing bribes to YES Bank officials.

In a significant development, India's financial crime agency has provisionally frozen real estate assets valued at 30.84 billion rupees, or $351 million, connected to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group. This freeze is part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering related to loans exceeding $569 million from YES Bank between 2017 and 2019.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Enforcement Directorate, has uncovered what it claims to be a 'fraudulent diversion of public money.' This involves entities such as Reliance Group-controlled companies, including Reliance Home Finance Ltd and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. These companies allegedly received over 100 billion rupees through shell companies.

The agency's findings have further stained the reputation of Reliance Group entities, accusing them of paying bribes to YES Bank officials before loan disbursement. Additionally, separate probes are ongoing into Reliance Communications Ltd and affiliates, where massive fund diversions have also been alleged. The financial improprieties have called into question the integrity of business dealings within the group.

