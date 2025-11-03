Tragedy Strikes Himalayan Climbing Expedition

In an unfortunate incident over the weekend, an avalanche on Yalung Ri Himal mountain in Nepal resulted in the deaths of three climbers, including a foreign national, while eight individuals remain unaccounted for, according to local police.

Among those missing are five foreign nationals, yet their specific nationalities have not been confirmed, as stated by police official Gyan Kumar Mahato in a press briefing. Rescue teams, including helicopters and ground units from the army and police, are actively searching for the missing climbers, with some injured persons having been successfully evacuated to safety.

The Yalung Ri peak, situated in the Rolwaling Valley of northeastern Nepal, presents formidable challenges to climbers, involving treacherous terrains of rock, ice, and snow. As search and rescue efforts continue, authorities remain vigilant for updates regarding this tragic expedition.

