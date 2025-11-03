Liquor Prohibition for Peaceful Bihar Polls

In anticipation of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, authorities have ordered the closure of liquor shops near the Bihar-UP border. This directive is intended to ensure peaceful and fair polling.

District Magistrate Divya Mittal issued the order, which affects shops in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, acting on guidelines from the Excise Department.

The shutdown will occur from November 4 to 6 and on November 14, the counting day, with strict enforcement and consequences for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)