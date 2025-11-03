Liquor Prohibition for Peaceful Bihar Polls
Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, liquor shops within three kilometres of the Bihar border in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district will close from November 4 to 6 and on November 14. This directive, aimed at ensuring peaceful polling, was ordered by District Magistrate Divya Mittal in compliance with the Excise Department.
In anticipation of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, authorities have ordered the closure of liquor shops near the Bihar-UP border. This directive is intended to ensure peaceful and fair polling.
District Magistrate Divya Mittal issued the order, which affects shops in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, acting on guidelines from the Excise Department.
The shutdown will occur from November 4 to 6 and on November 14, the counting day, with strict enforcement and consequences for non-compliance.
