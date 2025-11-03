World News: Avalanches, Protests, and Earthquakes Shape Headlines

An avalanche in Nepal's Himalayas claimed three lives and left eight climbers missing, including five foreign nationals, on Yalung Ri Himal peak. Police in Dolakha district confirmed the tragedy and are working to identify the affected climbers' nationalities.

In Serbia, anti-government protesters clashed with President Aleksandar Vucic's supporters, spurred by youth-led movements against corruption. The violence erupted over the anniversary of a deadly event in Novi Sad, underscoring ongoing grievances about unaddressed corruption.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, caused significant damage to the city's historic Blue Mosque and resulted in at least 20 casualties, with hundreds injured. The death toll is expected to increase as rescue operations continue.