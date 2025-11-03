Left Menu

World News: Avalanches, Protests, and Earthquakes Shape Headlines

This article summarizes current world news events, including a deadly avalanche in Nepal, anti-government protests in Serbia, a U.S. official's visit to the Korean DMZ, a train stabbing in the UK, Nigeria's stance on U.S. military intervention, a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan, ICE protests in Chicago, and a building collapse in Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:30 IST
World News: Avalanches, Protests, and Earthquakes Shape Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An avalanche in Nepal's Himalayas claimed three lives and left eight climbers missing, including five foreign nationals, on Yalung Ri Himal peak. Police in Dolakha district confirmed the tragedy and are working to identify the affected climbers' nationalities.

In Serbia, anti-government protesters clashed with President Aleksandar Vucic's supporters, spurred by youth-led movements against corruption. The violence erupted over the anniversary of a deadly event in Novi Sad, underscoring ongoing grievances about unaddressed corruption.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, caused significant damage to the city's historic Blue Mosque and resulted in at least 20 casualties, with hundreds injured. The death toll is expected to increase as rescue operations continue.

