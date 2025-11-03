Maharashtra Fined by NGT for False Disclosures on Waste Management

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the state of Maharashtra for presenting inaccurate disclosures in its solid waste management report. The tribunal is closely scrutinizing reports from all states and Union Territories regarding waste management.

The tribunal's order, issued on October 31 and delivered by a bench consisting of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, highlighted discrepancies in Maharashtra's sixth monthly report dated October 16. Justice Shrivastava stated, "We prima facie find that correct disclosures have not been made in this report."

Maharashtra's counsel was given a chance to clarify the contradictions but failed to do so, leading to the tribunal's decision to impose the fine. The tribunal ordered that the Rs 50,000 fine be deposited within a week, stipulating that the amount should be used to upgrade the library and create facilities for member advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)