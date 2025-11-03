Left Menu

Maharashtra Fined by NGT for False Disclosures on Waste Management

The National Green Tribunal fined Maharashtra Rs 50,000 for incorrect disclosures in its solid waste management report. The tribunal, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, criticized Maharashtra's sixth monthly report and demanded the fine be paid within a week for library upgrades and advocate facilities.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:44 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the state of Maharashtra for presenting inaccurate disclosures in its solid waste management report. The tribunal is closely scrutinizing reports from all states and Union Territories regarding waste management.

The tribunal's order, issued on October 31 and delivered by a bench consisting of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, highlighted discrepancies in Maharashtra's sixth monthly report dated October 16. Justice Shrivastava stated, "We prima facie find that correct disclosures have not been made in this report."

Maharashtra's counsel was given a chance to clarify the contradictions but failed to do so, leading to the tribunal's decision to impose the fine. The tribunal ordered that the Rs 50,000 fine be deposited within a week, stipulating that the amount should be used to upgrade the library and create facilities for member advocates.

