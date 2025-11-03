Tunisian Banks Halt Operations Amid Employee Strike for Wage Hikes

On Monday, Tunisian bank employees commenced a two-day strike advocating for a pay rise, effectively suspending all financial transactions amidst the country's ongoing economic crisis.

The walkout led to queues at ATMs, many of which were reportedly out of order. "We face constant struggles," lamented Imen Ben Slama, noting shortages in goods and skyrocketing living costs, compounded by restricted access to cash.

The action, orchestrated by the influential UGTT union, underscored its role and was a response to unsuccessful pay discussions with the banking council. President Kais Saied's administration, which has increasingly centralized power since 2021, has witnessed growing dissent amid economic and political strains.

