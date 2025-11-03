EC Assures No Concerns Over Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India sought to allay fears regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. In its submission to the Madras High Court on Monday, counsel Niranjan Rajagopal emphasized that the final rolls will be released after addressing all objections.

This assurance followed a petition by former AIADMK MLA Sathyanarayanan and advocate Vinayagam, urging the Commission to act on their request to remove erroneous entries such as duplicates and deceased voters' names from the T Nagar and Tambaram segments.

The EC highlighted that the revision will commence on Tuesday, requiring voters to submit forms. A draft will be available on December 9 for scrutiny and objections, preceding the final voter list. The High Court bench scheduled the hearing's continuation for November 13.

