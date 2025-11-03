Left Menu

EC Assures No Concerns Over Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision

In a submission to the Madras High Court, the Election Commission of India assured that the revised electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu will only be published post-consideration of all objections. This comes as a response to a plea seeking revision, including rectification of double entries and removal of deceased voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:19 IST
The Election Commission of India sought to allay fears regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. In its submission to the Madras High Court on Monday, counsel Niranjan Rajagopal emphasized that the final rolls will be released after addressing all objections.

This assurance followed a petition by former AIADMK MLA Sathyanarayanan and advocate Vinayagam, urging the Commission to act on their request to remove erroneous entries such as duplicates and deceased voters' names from the T Nagar and Tambaram segments.

The EC highlighted that the revision will commence on Tuesday, requiring voters to submit forms. A draft will be available on December 9 for scrutiny and objections, preceding the final voter list. The High Court bench scheduled the hearing's continuation for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

