A Digital Revolution for Pensioners: CGCA's Nationwide Campaign for Online Verification

The Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) has kicked off a month-long initiative to streamline digital life certificate submissions for retired telecom employees. The campaign, set for November 2025, aims to simplify the verification process for pensioners, allowing them to authenticate their existence online rather than visiting offices.

In its fourth year, the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign will substantially expand its reach. With 320 camps scheduled across 171 cities, an increase of 42% from last year, the CGCA is determined to provide comprehensive support. The effort aims to assist around 22,300 pensioners whose certificates expire soon, ensuring complete compliance with digital submissions.

Jointly organized by several governmental entities and financial institutions, the initiative also includes complementary welfare programs like health and ayurveda camps, yoga sessions, and cybersecurity education. Such measures reflect a broader agenda to support nearly 400,000 retirees who depend on CGCA-based disbursements totaling approximately Rs 1,214 crore monthly.

