Press Under Siege: The Punjab Newspaper Delivery Disruption

The Indian Newspaper Society voiced alarm over disruptions in newspaper deliveries in Punjab, caused by intensive police operations. Opposition parties criticized the moves as attacks on press freedom. The society urged the Punjab government to prevent further disruptions and ensure the free flow of information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:50 IST
The Indian Newspaper Society has raised serious concerns after reports emerged about disruptions in newspaper deliveries in Punjab on Sunday, caused by intensive police checks and detainment of vehicles for several hours.

Opposition parties in Punjab took a stand against the AAP government, labeling the incident an assault on press freedom and the public's right to information. INS insisted that while law enforcement is crucial for state security, it should not interfere with newspaper distribution—a key component of press freedom and the right to information.

In response to these disruptions, INS Secretary General Mary Paul urged the Punjab government to promptly direct field officers to ensure smooth newspaper delivery operations across the state.

