Tragedy Strikes: Two Women Drown in Odisha River

In a tragic incident, two women were reported drowned in a river in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The unfortunate event took place at Sevak Tikarapada in the Digapahandi block, where the deceased were identified as Lalita Padhy, aged 64, and Sabita Gouda, aged 40.

Police officials stated that the bodies were retrieved from the river at Golanda, which lies about 1 km away from the village, marking a somber day for the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)