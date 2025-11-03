Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Women Drown in Odisha River

Two women, aged 64 and 40, drowned in a river in Odisha's Ganjam district near Sevak Tikarapada. The incident occurred in Digapahandi block, with the bodies recovered at Golanda, approximately 1 km away. The victims were identified as Lalita Padhy and Sabita Gouda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two women were reported drowned in a river in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The unfortunate event took place at Sevak Tikarapada in the Digapahandi block, where the deceased were identified as Lalita Padhy, aged 64, and Sabita Gouda, aged 40.

Police officials stated that the bodies were retrieved from the river at Golanda, which lies about 1 km away from the village, marking a somber day for the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

