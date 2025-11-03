Suspended Sentences: Advocate Penalized for Criticism of Judiciary
The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa suspended advocate Asim Sarode's licence for three months following critical remarks against the judiciary, a former governor, and the legislative assembly speaker. Sarode claims his comments analyzed their functions, but the Council found them to undermine judicial authority, constituting professional misconduct.
The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) has taken disciplinary action against Pune-based advocate Asim Sarode, suspending his licence for three months. The penalty follows Sarode's alleged critical remarks about the judiciary, the former Maharashtra governor, and the state legislative assembly speaker.
The BCMG's disciplinary committee deemed Sarode's comments as professional misconduct under the Advocate Act, despite his denial. A complaint lodged by Rajesh Dabholkar claimed Sarode made these remarks during a public event in March last year, particularly criticizing the justice system and state officials.
Despite Sarode's insistence that he planned to appeal the order, the committee maintained that his statements adversely impact the public's perception of the judiciary. The BCMG emphasized that the advocate's conduct created distrust and disrespect towards the legal system, though it issued a lenient suspension given this was Sarode's first complaint.
