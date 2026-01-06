Left Menu

Teen Spy Scandal: Pathankot's Young Informant

A 15-year-old boy from Pathankot was detained by Punjab Police for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani handlers. The boy, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly provided critical data to Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies. Officials found espionage-related material on his phone, leading to charges under the Official Secrets Act.

In a shocking development, a 15-year-old boy from Pathankot has been detained for allegedly leaking sensitive information to handlers in Pakistan. The young suspect, from Jammu and Kashmir's Bari Brahmana area, is accused of exchanging crucial security data with Pakistan's intelligence agencies, according to police sources.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon revealed that intelligence inputs led to the boy's detention. The teen's mobile phone contained alarming numbers related to anti-national elements and material concerning key Indian military installations, police said.

The SSP further stated that the boy was exploited on social media platforms, falling into a trap set by Pakistani agents who cloned his phone. The youth is believed to have been active in surveillance and was roaming Punjab's Madhopur area when detained. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

