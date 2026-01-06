Left Menu

Political Vengeance: The Assassination of Student Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

The murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, allegedly due to political vengeance orchestrated by the Awami League, has led to formal charges against 17 individuals. Hadi's outspoken criticism and political prominence made him a target, culminating in his assassination during a campaign. The case has sparked protests demanding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:12 IST
Political Vengeance: The Assassination of Student Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

Student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was murdered due to alleged political vengeance, as per Bangladesh police, who have formally charged 17 individuals in connection with the crime. The accusations highlight the involvement of the Awami League. The chargesheet, filed in Dhaka, asserts the motivations rooted in Hadi's criticism of the now-banned Chhatra League and Awami League.

Hadi, an influential figure during the 2024 mass protests, was fatally shot during an election campaign. The investigation identified Faisal Karim Masud as the primary suspect linked to the Chhatra League. The incident has propelled significant unrest, with various groups demanding accountability and justice.

Despite ongoing protests and law enforcement challenges, police claim substantial evidence justifying the charges. The killing has triggered wide-scale agitation across Dhaka, underlining the volatile political climate and the intense demand for resolution and transparency in the justice process.

TRENDING

1
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
2
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India
3
Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for the Ages

Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for t...

 Global
4
Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026