Political Vengeance: The Assassination of Student Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

Student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was murdered due to alleged political vengeance, as per Bangladesh police, who have formally charged 17 individuals in connection with the crime. The accusations highlight the involvement of the Awami League. The chargesheet, filed in Dhaka, asserts the motivations rooted in Hadi's criticism of the now-banned Chhatra League and Awami League.

Hadi, an influential figure during the 2024 mass protests, was fatally shot during an election campaign. The investigation identified Faisal Karim Masud as the primary suspect linked to the Chhatra League. The incident has propelled significant unrest, with various groups demanding accountability and justice.

Despite ongoing protests and law enforcement challenges, police claim substantial evidence justifying the charges. The killing has triggered wide-scale agitation across Dhaka, underlining the volatile political climate and the intense demand for resolution and transparency in the justice process.