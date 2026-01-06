Delhi Assembly Standoff: Pollution Debate Deferred Amidst Accusations
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for avoiding a debate on the critical issue of pollution during the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session. Accusing past governments of negligence, he emphasized pollution's history since 1985 and touted collaborative efforts with institutions to address the problem.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has levied serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming they are dodging discussions on the pressing issue of pollution. As the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session is underway, Sirsa expressed his stance on the matter.
The minister highlighted the willingness of the government to engage in a comprehensive, full-day debate on pollution; however, he noted the opposition's reluctance to participate. Sirsa demanded accountability, questioning past irregularities and the deterioration of Delhi's air quality over the last eleven years.
Sirsa pointed out that despite pollution being a longstanding issue since 1985, effective solutions remain elusive. He underscored the importance of collaboration with institutions like the Indian Institute of Management to prepare a detailed report on pollution's causes and resolutions, reflecting on the need for governance focus.
