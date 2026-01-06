Karnataka and Penang: Pioneering Quantum and Semiconductor Collaboration
A high-level delegation from Malaysia's Penang is interested in collaborating with Karnataka on quantum technology advancements. The potential partnership would focus on education, research, and industry synergies, enhancing both regions' leadership in technology and semiconductors.
- Country:
- India
A high-level delegation from Malaysia's Penang, led by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdeep Singh Deo, has expressed keen interest in partnering with Karnataka for the advancement of quantum technology. The two regions aim to collaborate on educational integration, research infrastructure, and industry growth in the field of quantum mechanics.
Karnataka's Minister for Science and Technology, N S Boseraju, revealed this development following a meeting at Vikas Soudha. The discussions also emphasized Karnataka's initiatives in sustainable development and technology innovations, including a successful 'waste to wealth' water management project.
The Penang delegation praised Karnataka's initiatives and elaborated on Penang's semiconductor success due to industry-research linkage. Both sides are eager to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding focusing on mutual strengths like quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing, and talent development, mapping out a roadmap for cooperative growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Flags Off Educational Tour for Himachal's Children
Dubstep® and Abhay Deol: A Harmonious Blend of Technology and Culture
Bridging Horizons: Ladakh's Advocate for Educational and Civic Rights
Marwadi University Proposes ₹1,000 Cr Education Investment