Karnataka and Penang: Pioneering Quantum and Semiconductor Collaboration

A high-level delegation from Malaysia's Penang, led by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdeep Singh Deo, has expressed keen interest in partnering with Karnataka for the advancement of quantum technology. The two regions aim to collaborate on educational integration, research infrastructure, and industry growth in the field of quantum mechanics.

Karnataka's Minister for Science and Technology, N S Boseraju, revealed this development following a meeting at Vikas Soudha. The discussions also emphasized Karnataka's initiatives in sustainable development and technology innovations, including a successful 'waste to wealth' water management project.

The Penang delegation praised Karnataka's initiatives and elaborated on Penang's semiconductor success due to industry-research linkage. Both sides are eager to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding focusing on mutual strengths like quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing, and talent development, mapping out a roadmap for cooperative growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)