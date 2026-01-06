Left Menu

Karnataka and Penang: Pioneering Quantum and Semiconductor Collaboration

A high-level delegation from Malaysia's Penang is interested in collaborating with Karnataka on quantum technology advancements. The potential partnership would focus on education, research, and industry synergies, enhancing both regions' leadership in technology and semiconductors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:12 IST
Karnataka and Penang: Pioneering Quantum and Semiconductor Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level delegation from Malaysia's Penang, led by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdeep Singh Deo, has expressed keen interest in partnering with Karnataka for the advancement of quantum technology. The two regions aim to collaborate on educational integration, research infrastructure, and industry growth in the field of quantum mechanics.

Karnataka's Minister for Science and Technology, N S Boseraju, revealed this development following a meeting at Vikas Soudha. The discussions also emphasized Karnataka's initiatives in sustainable development and technology innovations, including a successful 'waste to wealth' water management project.

The Penang delegation praised Karnataka's initiatives and elaborated on Penang's semiconductor success due to industry-research linkage. Both sides are eager to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding focusing on mutual strengths like quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing, and talent development, mapping out a roadmap for cooperative growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Machado's Venezuela Vision: From Exile to Election

Machado's Venezuela Vision: From Exile to Election

 Global
2
Vinay Katiyar's Political Re-entry in Ayodhya

Vinay Katiyar's Political Re-entry in Ayodhya

 India
3
Banner Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Ballari

Banner Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Ballari

 India
4
Intense Showdowns and Comebacks: Brisbane International Heats Up

Intense Showdowns and Comebacks: Brisbane International Heats Up

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026