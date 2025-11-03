Scindia Invites French Investors to Join Northeast’s Growth Story at Indo-French Investment Forum in Guwahati

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, addressed the Indo-French North-East Investment Forum in Guwahati, marking the culmination of his four-day official visit to the Northeast. The forum, jointly organized by Indian and French trade and investment agencies, aimed to deepen bilateral cooperation and attract sustainable investments to India’s emerging growth frontier — the North Eastern Region (NER).

India–France: A Partnership of Trust and Transformation

Calling the forum “a bridge between vision and venture,” Shri Scindia underscored that India and France share a partnership bound not merely by treaties but by trust, strengthened by decades of collaboration in defence, clean energy, technology, and innovation. He noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India–France relations have evolved into “one of the world’s most comprehensive strategic partnerships — combining strategy with soul, and innovation with inclusion.”

The Minister cited key milestones that have defined this dynamic relationship:

The International Solar Alliance (2015), launched jointly by PM Modi and then-President François Hollande, as a global movement for clean energy cooperation.

Collaborations on Smart Cities, urban sustainability, and infrastructure development.

The Rafale partnership, aligned with the spirit of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, showcasing advanced defence and aerospace collaboration.

The launch of UPI at the Eiffel Tower in Paris (2024), which brought India’s fintech innovation to the European stage.

“Today, we extend that light to India’s Northeast — a region fast emerging as the new frontier of Indo-French collaboration,” Shri Scindia declared.

Northeast: From Landlocked to Land-Linked

Highlighting the region’s remarkable transformation over the last decade, Shri Scindia emphasized that the Northeast is no longer landlocked but land-linked and future-ready. Under the Modi Government’s 10% Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) allocation, the region has witnessed ₹6.2 lakh crore in investments, leading to unprecedented infrastructural growth:

Construction of 6,500 km of new roads.

Expansion of 900 km of railways.

Operationalisation of 17 airports, enhancing regional air connectivity.

Achievement of 96% village connectivity under BharatNet, bridging the digital divide.

The Minister added that the Rising North East Investors Summit had already showcased investment commitments worth ₹4.48 lakh crore, reflecting strong global and domestic confidence in the region’s economic potential.

Assam: The Gateway to the Northeast’s Economic Resurgence

Positioning Assam as “the nucleus of India’s Act East and Indo-Pacific vision,” Shri Scindia described it as the gateway of opportunity for investors seeking access to the markets of Southeast Asia and the Bay of Bengal region.

He noted that Assam now hosts one of India’s most promising semiconductor ecosystems and highlighted major upcoming projects, including the ₹22,864 crore Shillong–Silchar Greenfield Expressway, which will connect Assam and Meghalaya with Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, opening new corridors for trade with ASEAN nations.

“The Northeast, with Assam at its heart, is India’s best-kept secret — serene in its beauty, strong in its spirit, and soaring in its potential,” Shri Scindia said.

French Investments Driving Change

The Minister applauded existing French companies that have contributed to the region’s development, including Total Energies, Airbus, Dassault Systèmes, Decathlon, and POMA. These firms have brought expertise in green energy, aviation, retail innovation, and sustainable transport, making the Indo-French partnership a model of technological collaboration rooted in shared sustainability goals.

He identified several key areas ripe for French investment:

Agri-business and food processing

Renewable energy and green hydrogen

Smart urban infrastructure and waste management

Tourism and eco-hospitality

Information technology and start-up innovation

Aerospace and skill development

Education, design, and cultural exchange

The Minister invited French investors to take advantage of India’s liberalized and investor-friendly policies, including Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, UNNATI, and single-window clearances, which streamline procedures and strengthen investor confidence.

Building the Indo-French Corridor of the Future

Shri Scindia envisioned the Northeast as a hub of Indo-French cooperation, blending technology with tradition. He proposed that the Forum act as a platform for joint ventures, research collaborations, and knowledge exchange between Indian entrepreneurs and French innovators.

“From defence to digital, and from clean energy to creative industries, the Indo-French partnership is redefining how nations collaborate — not as competitors, but as co-creators of a sustainable global future,” he remarked.

The Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting partnerships that prioritize sustainability, inclusivity, and regional balance, ensuring that development in the Northeast remains people-centric and environmentally conscious.

“From the Brahmaputra to the Seine” — A Shared Journey of Progress

In his closing remarks, Shri Scindia invoked the symbolism of rivers that connect civilizations: “As India rises with confidence under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, and Assam leads the Northeast’s growth story, let us together turn this forum into a living bridge of opportunity — from the Brahmaputra to the Seine, from Paris to Pasighat.”

He emphasized that the Indo-French North-East Investment Forum represents more than an economic dialogue—it embodies a shared vision of progress, resilience, and partnership that will define the next chapter of India–France relations.

Strengthening Bonds Beyond Business

The Forum concluded with renewed commitments from Indian and French stakeholders to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, clean energy, education, and digital technologies, while also expanding cultural and institutional linkages.

By integrating the Northeast’s potential with France’s expertise, the partnership aims to drive inclusive growth, create sustainable livelihoods, and enhance connectivity within India and across its extended neighbourhood in the Indo-Pacific region.