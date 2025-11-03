Left Menu

Empowering Women: Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model in Action

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, highlighted the state's 'Dravidian model' focusing on women empowerment through affirmative schemes. He emphasized Ranipet's significance, a town named after a queen, where a majority of welfare schemes benefitted women. Identity cards for women's self-help group members and housing 'pattas' were distributed.

Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, emphasized the state's 'Dravidian model' which promotes women's empowerment through affirmative action schemes. Speaking on Monday, he explained how these initiatives have significantly contributed to the advancement of women across the region.

Distributing welfare assistance in Ranipet, a town historically significant for being named after a queen, Stalin noted that a majority of the benefits were directed towards women. He shared his delight that out of 73,000 beneficiaries, 55,000 were women, underlining the focus on gender-specific welfare.

Stalin unveiled identity cards for women's self-help group members, a first in India, allowing them to transport their products without charge on government buses. Additionally, the event marked the distribution of housing 'pattas' to 12,000 residents in Ranipet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

