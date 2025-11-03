Mumbai Police Officers Dismissed Amid Bribery Scandal

In a significant anti-corruption move, two Mumbai Police officers have been terminated from their roles for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh to resolve a community hall dispute, as revealed by an official on Monday.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla executed the dismissal order against senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode and assistant police inspector Rahul Waghmode on October 30, citing Article 311 (2) of the Constitution. This marks a decisive action against corruption in the police force.

On September 26, the Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended Sarode and Waghmode at Wadala Truck Terminal police station while allegedly accepting the bribe. The officers have the legal recourse to challenge their dismissal in the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)