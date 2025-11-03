Left Menu

Mumbai Police Officers Dismissed Amid Bribery Scandal

Two Mumbai Police officers have been dismissed for allegedly accepting a bribe to settle a dispute. The dismissal, ordered by Maharashtra's police chief, came after the officers were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. They can appeal their dismissal in the Bombay High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:02 IST
Mumbai Police Officers Dismissed Amid Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-corruption move, two Mumbai Police officers have been terminated from their roles for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh to resolve a community hall dispute, as revealed by an official on Monday.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla executed the dismissal order against senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode and assistant police inspector Rahul Waghmode on October 30, citing Article 311 (2) of the Constitution. This marks a decisive action against corruption in the police force.

On September 26, the Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended Sarode and Waghmode at Wadala Truck Terminal police station while allegedly accepting the bribe. The officers have the legal recourse to challenge their dismissal in the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025