Monetary Dispute Turns Deadly: Young Man Shot in Delhi
A 22-year-old man named Aditya was shot by his associates over a monetary dispute in Delhi. While eating with his wife, he was attacked and later taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his spine. His criminal background and potential conflicts are under investigation.
A 22-year-old man, identified as Aditya, was shot by his associates over a monetary dispute in Delhi's Shahdara, according to police reports on Monday.
As per official accounts, the incident occurred while Aditya was having momos with his wife on Sunday evening when he was hit from behind. He was admitted to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital with a gunshot wound around 10:10 pm.
Police investigations suggest the attack was linked to a financial disagreement with his peers. A bullet is reportedly lodged in Aditya's spine, and his criminal background is part of the ongoing inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
