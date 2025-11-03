Left Menu

USDA Scrambles to Partially Fund SNAP Amid Government Shutdown

Facing a government shutdown, the USDA is allocating $5.25 billion in contingency funds to partially fund SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, following federal court orders. However, the fund is insufficient to cover full benefits, creating unprecedented challenges for states administering the program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:41 IST
In response to a government shutdown, the USDA has announced plans to employ $5.25 billion in contingency funds to partially finance food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This decision follows rulings by two judges requiring the use of emergency funds for November's benefits.

Despite this move, the administration acknowledged it lacks enough resources to fully fund SNAP for the 42 million Americans relying on the program. With an estimated monthly cost of $8 billion to $9 billion, only $4.65 billion will be directed toward beneficiaries, while $600 million is allocated for states' administrative expenses.

The adjustments necessitate substantial system changes by states, which may face delays. As the government shutdown continues, the pressure mounts on officials to find funds elsewhere. An alternative fund with $23 billion remains in consideration but is reserved for child nutrition initiatives.

