USDA Scrambles to Partially Fund SNAP Amid Government Shutdown

In response to a government shutdown, the USDA has announced plans to employ $5.25 billion in contingency funds to partially finance food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This decision follows rulings by two judges requiring the use of emergency funds for November's benefits.

Despite this move, the administration acknowledged it lacks enough resources to fully fund SNAP for the 42 million Americans relying on the program. With an estimated monthly cost of $8 billion to $9 billion, only $4.65 billion will be directed toward beneficiaries, while $600 million is allocated for states' administrative expenses.

The adjustments necessitate substantial system changes by states, which may face delays. As the government shutdown continues, the pressure mounts on officials to find funds elsewhere. An alternative fund with $23 billion remains in consideration but is reserved for child nutrition initiatives.