Left Menu

Uttarakhand Court's Crackdown on Ragging: A Legal Mandate

The Uttarakhand High Court has demanded affidavits from various government bodies regarding anti-ragging measures in educational institutions. The court seeks to determine whether sufficient steps are being taken to prevent ragging, questioning the effectiveness of existing laws, and urging the implementation of proper monitoring and anti-ragging committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:44 IST
Uttarakhand Court's Crackdown on Ragging: A Legal Mandate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a strong stance against ragging in educational institutions, directing the Centre, state government, and the National Medical Commission to present affidavits about the current preventative measures.

During a public interest litigation hearing, Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay questioned the effectiveness of existing laws and inquired about any new legislative actions by the Uttarakhand government to address ragging.

While the state government reported no recent incidents, allegations of misleading affidavits have surfaced. Consequently, the court has requested further clarification and set November 17 as the date for the next hearing, stressing the need for district-level monitoring committees and university-based anti-ragging cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025