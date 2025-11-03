Uttarakhand Court's Crackdown on Ragging: A Legal Mandate

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a strong stance against ragging in educational institutions, directing the Centre, state government, and the National Medical Commission to present affidavits about the current preventative measures.

During a public interest litigation hearing, Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay questioned the effectiveness of existing laws and inquired about any new legislative actions by the Uttarakhand government to address ragging.

While the state government reported no recent incidents, allegations of misleading affidavits have surfaced. Consequently, the court has requested further clarification and set November 17 as the date for the next hearing, stressing the need for district-level monitoring committees and university-based anti-ragging cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)