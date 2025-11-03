Pfizer vs. Novo Nordisk: Antitrust Battle over Metsera Deal

On Monday, Pfizer filed an antitrust lawsuit against Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, alleging that Novo's $9 billion bid for biotech firm Metsera is a calculated move to hinder competition in the obesity drug sector. Pfizer had earlier agreed to a $7.3 billion acquisition of Metsera, which is developing a promising new obesity drug.

Metsera's board has sided with Novo, declaring their proposal superior and giving Pfizer a short deadline to improve its offer. The Delaware court received a plea from Metsera urging the denial of Pfizer's request for a temporary restraining order to block Novo's bid, highlighting Pfizer's delayed action despite being aware of the offer.

The lawsuit contends that Novo's offer, which includes a substantial upfront payment, aims to halt Metsera's progress in advancing its obesity medication. This legal wrangle unfolds as Pfizer looks to enter a lucrative market, projected to reach $150 billion annually, and withstand diminishing COVID-era revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)