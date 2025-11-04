Left Menu

Intensified Clashes: Security Forces Target Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, conducted multiple operations against militants from the banned TTP and other groups. Engagements led to the deaths of several militants, including Afghan nationals and a Daesh-Khorasan operative, despite the recent rise in terror attacks post-ceasefire breach by TTP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-11-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 00:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a series of intense operations, security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have eliminated several militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other extremist factions.

The operations ensued after TTP militants attacked a police convoy. The District Police Officer of North Waziristan, Waqar Khan, spearheaded a successful retaliatory assault, killing multiple terrorists.

In separate incidents, the military reported neutralizing militants during attempts at border infiltration and another operation targeting a high-profile Daesh-Khorasan operative, linked to numerous assassinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

