Intensified Clashes: Security Forces Target Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a series of intense operations, security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have eliminated several militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other extremist factions.

The operations ensued after TTP militants attacked a police convoy. The District Police Officer of North Waziristan, Waqar Khan, spearheaded a successful retaliatory assault, killing multiple terrorists.

In separate incidents, the military reported neutralizing militants during attempts at border infiltration and another operation targeting a high-profile Daesh-Khorasan operative, linked to numerous assassinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)