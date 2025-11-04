Controversy Swirls at FHFA as Inspector General Ousted
The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency's acting inspector general, Joe Allen, was removed amid tensions linked to President Trump's targeting of political adversaries. FHFA Director Bill Pulte's actions, including launching a hotline against mortgage fraud, have heightened scrutiny, while Trump's administration has been replacing government watchdogs.
The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency has removed Joe Allen, its acting inspector general, amid allegations of the Trump administration ousting watchdogs perceived as threats. Allen's exit follows a series of controversial actions by FHFA Director Bill Pulte, who launched a hotline targeting mortgage fraud and initiated criminal referrals against Trump's political opponents.
Sources report Allen's termination followed his attempts to provide vital information to prosecutors, which was legally required. His removal coincided with plans to inform Congress of non-cooperation by FHFA with the inspector general's office. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders demand clarification on the abrupt changes within the agency.
Bill Pulte, known for his vocal support of Trump policies, has seen turbulence during his tenure, including the recent dismissal of staff at Fannie Mae. The political implications of these actions have stirred significant controversy amid broader concerns over governmental oversight and integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
