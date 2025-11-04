Left Menu

Controversy Swirls at FHFA as Inspector General Ousted

The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency's acting inspector general, Joe Allen, was removed amid tensions linked to President Trump's targeting of political adversaries. FHFA Director Bill Pulte's actions, including launching a hotline against mortgage fraud, have heightened scrutiny, while Trump's administration has been replacing government watchdogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 03:30 IST
Controversy Swirls at FHFA as Inspector General Ousted

The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency has removed Joe Allen, its acting inspector general, amid allegations of the Trump administration ousting watchdogs perceived as threats. Allen's exit follows a series of controversial actions by FHFA Director Bill Pulte, who launched a hotline targeting mortgage fraud and initiated criminal referrals against Trump's political opponents.

Sources report Allen's termination followed his attempts to provide vital information to prosecutors, which was legally required. His removal coincided with plans to inform Congress of non-cooperation by FHFA with the inspector general's office. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders demand clarification on the abrupt changes within the agency.

Bill Pulte, known for his vocal support of Trump policies, has seen turbulence during his tenure, including the recent dismissal of staff at Fannie Mae. The political implications of these actions have stirred significant controversy amid broader concerns over governmental oversight and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025