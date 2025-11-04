The Scandal of Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi: A Country Divided

In a dramatic turn of events, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who recently resigned from her position as the Israeli army's top lawyer, has been detained amid a firestorm of controversy. Her admission to leaking crucial surveillance footage has placed her at the epicenter of a scandal that has further polarized the nation.

The leaked video reveals severe abuse allegations against Israeli soldiers, sparking outrage and dividing public opinion. Critics, particularly from Israel's hardline leaders, have unleashed a barrage of criticisms against her, overshadowing the grave nature of the abuse claims that emerged from a notorious military prison.

The saga reached a fever pitch when Tomer-Yerushalmi was found on a Tel Aviv beach after vanishing with concerns for her safety. The incident underscores the intense political and social unrest gripping the nation, exacerbated by accusations of fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction stemming from her controversial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)