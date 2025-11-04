Crown Prince Salman’s Strategic White House Visit

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit the White House on November 18 for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, a White House official announced. This meeting could see Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, following the example of nations such as UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

Hesitation from the Saudis has centered around the lack of progress towards Palestinian statehood. However, President Trump expressed optimism on CBS' '60 Minutes,' predicting that Saudi Arabia would eventually participate in the accords.

The visit may also cover a potential U.S.-Saudi defense agreement. Reports indicate hopes for signing an agreement that would offer Saudi Arabia formal U.S. defense guarantees and access to advanced weaponry, reinforcing a long-standing security-for-oil partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)