Unraveling the SIR: A Comprehensive Guide to West Bengal's Electoral Roll Exercise
West Bengal's SIR of electoral rolls launches with booth level officers (BLOs) visiting voters' homes for data verification. Carrying identity cards with QR codes, BLOs will be assisted by booth level agents. Voters must complete forms with specific documents. Final electoral rolls to publish post-exercise in February 2024.
In a politically charged environment, the much-anticipated SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal has commenced, as booth level officers (BLOs) begin verification by visiting voters' residences. Alongside, booth level agents (BLAs) designated by political entities are expected to accompany the BLOs for accuracy and transparency.
BLOs carry identity cards featuring QR codes for verification purposes, and they will continue visits until every voter is accounted for. Voters need to prepare essential documents and fill out enumeration forms that the BLOs will collect, with a notice period provided for their visits.
The electoral roll revision, set to conclude with the publication of final rolls in February 2024, is aimed solely at voter eligibility ascertainment, not citizenship status determination, maintained under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of India.
