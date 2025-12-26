Left Menu

CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Strategic Meeting with Odisha BLOs

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to meet booth-level officers in Odisha during his visit. The agenda likely includes discussions on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Kumar’s schedule also involves cultural visits, enhancing the educational aspect of his trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:26 IST
CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Strategic Meeting with Odisha BLOs
Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is poised to engage with booth-level officers in Odisha as part of his strategic visit to the region. During his three-day tour beginning Saturday, Kumar aims to understand the perspective of BLOs as they prepare for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in the state.

Throughout his visit, Kumar is expected to meet with about 700 booth-level officers at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. This meeting is pivotal as BLOs play a crucial role in executing the SIR exercise, involving the distribution and collection of enumeration forms from electors through direct interactions.

In addition to his electoral duties, Kumar's itinerary includes cultural visits to iconic sites such as the Shree Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple, and heritage village Raghurajpur. He will wrap up his visit by departing Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

 India
2
Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

 India
3
Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Russian Federation
4
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025