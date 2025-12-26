CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Strategic Meeting with Odisha BLOs

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is poised to engage with booth-level officers in Odisha as part of his strategic visit to the region. During his three-day tour beginning Saturday, Kumar aims to understand the perspective of BLOs as they prepare for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in the state.

Throughout his visit, Kumar is expected to meet with about 700 booth-level officers at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. This meeting is pivotal as BLOs play a crucial role in executing the SIR exercise, involving the distribution and collection of enumeration forms from electors through direct interactions.

In addition to his electoral duties, Kumar's itinerary includes cultural visits to iconic sites such as the Shree Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple, and heritage village Raghurajpur. He will wrap up his visit by departing Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.

