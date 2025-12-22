High Tension: BLOs Protest Against Work Stress in Bengal

Around 400 protesters affiliated with the TMC-leaning BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee gathered on Monday to demonstrate outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office in West Bengal, voicing concerns over mounting work pressure and stress on booth-level officers during the SIR exercise.

As tensions escalated, the demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades to reach the CEO's office, leading to a scuffle with law enforcement and resulting in several detentions. Protesters called for a discussion with CEO Manoj Agarwal regarding what they described as 'inhuman work stresses' compounded by frequent guideline changes.

Injuries were reported on both sides, and one protester, Swapna Mondal, vocally criticized the frequent issuance of new regulations by the Election Commission, citing an unsustainable workload and lack of support from school management for BLO responsibilities.