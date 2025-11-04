Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Voter Roll Clean-Up for Stronger Democracy

The Election Commission on Tuesday initiated a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh aimed at refining the voter list. Under the directive 'Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali – Majboot Loktantra,' this effort underscores the significance of clean electoral rolls for a robust democracy.

Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) are tasked with visiting every household by December 4, ensuring voters fill out, sign, and return pre-printed forms. These steps are intended to verify and update existing voter information. In addition to in-person procedures, forms can be downloaded online, providing multiple channels for voter engagement.

Ahead of upcoming elections, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 9, with opportunities for public claims and objections lasting until January 8. Verification will occur over the following weeks, culminating in the final publication of the electoral roll on February 7, 2026, reinforcing electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)