UN Experts Warn of Worsening Crisis in Haiti as Women Face Exclusion and Sexual Violence

The UN Working Group on discrimination against women and girls has raised grave concern over the deepening crisis in Haiti, warning that the systematic exclusion of women from decision-making, coupled with the widespread use of sexual violence as a weapon of terror, is worsening insecurity and obstructing efforts toward peace and stability.

In a stark statement delivered in early November 2025, the experts described the situation as one of the most severe humanitarian and governance crises in the world, where women and girls are enduring the heaviest toll—from sexual and gender-based violence to displacement and political marginalization.

“Haiti is in the grip of one of the world’s most severe crises, and women and girls are bearing the brunt,” the experts said. “Yet they remain sidelined from processes that determine their safety, rights, and future.”

Women Excluded from Haiti’s Transitional Leadership

Despite constitutional guarantees for gender parity, Haitian women are entirely absent from the country’s transitional leadership structures. The experts noted that all seven voting members of the Transitional Presidential Council are men, and the newly appointed cabinet fails to meet the constitutional mandate requiring at least 30% female representation in public office.

This exclusion, they said, constitutes a direct violation of both Haitian constitutional law and the country’s international commitments under treaties such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

“Haitian women have long played critical roles in rebuilding communities, coordinating humanitarian aid, and supporting social cohesion. Their exclusion is not only unjust—it is a strategic failure,” the Working Group emphasized.

Sexual Violence: A Weapon of Terror

The experts condemned the escalating use of sexual violence by armed gangs, describing it as a systematic tool of terror and control, particularly in Port-au-Prince and nearby regions. Women and girls are being targeted through rape, abduction, and sexual slavery, with attacks designed to spread fear and dismantle community structures.

Reports from humanitarian agencies and local organizations reveal that sexual violence has become endemic, while medical, psychosocial, and legal support for survivors remains grossly insufficient. In many cases, victims face intimidation, lack of access to justice, and social stigma.

“Haiti’s crisis cannot be addressed without confronting the gendered dynamics of violence and governance,” the experts said. “Sexual violence is being used as a weapon of terror. Survivors are left without support or legal recourse, and women continue to be excluded from the mechanisms meant to protect them.”

Gender Inequality in Displacement and Humanitarian Response

Displacement camps and informal settlements across Haiti illustrate the acute failures of the humanitarian response. Women and girls make up the majority of displaced populations, yet they are vastly underrepresented in camp management committees, leaving crucial protection needs unmet.

Reports of sexual exploitation, abuse, and transactional relationships within displacement sites are widespread, while reporting mechanisms remain weak or non-existent. The experts warned that these systemic failures perpetuate gender hierarchies, normalize abuse, and further erode trust in institutions.

International Response Falls Short

While welcoming the recent UN Security Council Resolution 2793, which authorizes a multinational support mission to assist Haitian security forces, the Working Group criticized the resolution for failing to incorporate a gender-responsive framework.

“The resolution acknowledges the disproportionate impact of violence on women and girls but fails to include concrete measures to ensure their leadership or to mainstream gender perspectives across security and governance,” the experts said.

They stressed that international actors, including members of the Standing Group of Partners for the Gang Suppression Forces, must ensure that any assistance to Haiti integrates women’s participation and protection as central priorities.

A Call for Inclusion and Accountability

The Working Group urged Haitian authorities and their international partners to take immediate, gender-sensitive actions to uphold the rights of women and girls. These include:

Ensuring equal participation of women in political, peacebuilding, and security processes;

Implementing gender-responsive transitional justice mechanisms;

Strengthening protection systems against gender-based violence;

Supporting women’s organizations working at the grassroots level to promote peace and resilience.

The experts also called for increased funding and coordination among humanitarian actors to provide psychosocial support, legal aid, and health services for survivors of sexual violence.

The Forgotten Promise of Women, Peace, and Security

The experts drew attention to the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which recognized women’s vital role in conflict prevention and peacebuilding. They noted that Haiti’s current situation is a “painful reminder” of what happens when those principles are ignored.

“Women’s inclusion is not a symbolic act,” the experts warned. “It is a cornerstone of any credible path out of crisis.”

Reclaiming Peace Through Gender Equality

Haiti’s crisis—marked by political paralysis, escalating violence, and a humanitarian breakdown—has once again exposed the urgent need for gender-responsive governance. As criminal gangs tighten their grip and millions face displacement and hunger, women’s exclusion from decision-making represents both a moral and strategic failure.

The UN experts stressed that no peace process can succeed if half the population remains excluded. Sustainable recovery, they said, will depend on ensuring women’s equal voice, agency, and leadership across every level of governance and humanitarian action.