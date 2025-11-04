NZ Unveils Fuel Security Plan to Safeguard Energy Supply Amid Global Risks

The New Zealand Government has launched its new Fuel Security Plan, a comprehensive national strategy designed to protect the country’s access to essential fuels during international and domestic disruptions. The plan, announced by Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones, aims to strengthen energy resilience, support alternative fuel development, and ensure the continuity of fuel supply for critical sectors such as transport, logistics, and emergency services.

“Fuel security is a cornerstone of New Zealand’s economic resilience and national wellbeing,” said Mr. Jones. “As an island nation reliant on imported fuels, we must be prepared for global supply chain shocks and domestic disruptions. The plan sets out a clear pathway to ensure people and businesses can continue to access fuel, no matter what challenges the future brings.”

Strengthening National Energy Resilience

The Fuel Security Plan builds upon a series of policy measures already introduced by the Coalition Government, including increased onshore fuel stock requirements and the creation of a National Fuel Plan to coordinate responses to potential supply disruptions.

The strategy is anchored around four key focus areas:

Resilience Against Global Supply Shocks: To safeguard against global energy crises and shipping disruptions, major fuel importers are now required to hold minimum onshore stock levels. From July 2028, these companies will be mandated to store additional diesel reserves, a critical fuel for freight, agriculture, and emergency services. A review in 2026 will assess the feasibility of extending these stockholding requirements to all fuel importers. The government is also strengthening participation in international emergency coordination exercises to test its readiness for large-scale fuel disruptions. Domestic Resilience and Emergency Preparedness: Recognizing the vulnerability of local fuel distribution networks, the plan mandates that, starting November 2026, importers must hold at least 10 days’ worth of jet fuel reserves—equal to 80% of normal consumption levels—at Auckland Airport. The government will also enhance coordination with the private sector to improve contingency planning for events such as natural disasters, infrastructure failures, or refinery shutdowns. Supporting Domestic Fuel Alternatives: In line with New Zealand’s transition toward a low-carbon economy, the plan promotes investment in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, renewable diesel standards, and the domestic production of low-carbon fuels. It commits to reviewing and removing regulatory barriers that may impede the development of biofuels, synthetic fuels, and renewable aviation and marine fuels. Resilience in a Transitioning Energy Market: As global energy systems evolve, the government will monitor fuel supply and demand patterns to identify potential risks and maintain essential infrastructure. This will help prevent regional fuel shortages and ensure ongoing investment in critical logistics networks as the country shifts toward renewable energy.

Building Energy Independence and Economic Strength

The Fuel Security Plan reflects the Coalition Government’s commitment—under the New Zealand First–National Coalition Agreement—to protect the country’s transport and logistics systems from supply chain vulnerabilities. It forms part of a wider agenda to reduce dependence on imported fuels, enhance domestic production, and support regional innovation.

“The Fuel Security Plan is not just about managing risk; it’s about building self-reliance and economic opportunity,” said Mr. Jones. “Investing in domestically produced energy, including renewable and low-carbon fuels, reduces our exposure to international volatility and supports regional development.”

The plan recognizes that fuel security is critical not only for maintaining economic stability but also for national emergency preparedness, ensuring that essential services—such as emergency response, healthcare, and transport—can operate even during global fuel crises.

Aligning with Long-Term Energy and Climate Goals

While the plan focuses on energy security, it also complements New Zealand’s climate commitments, particularly under the Emissions Reduction Plan and the country’s Zero Carbon Act targets. By promoting renewable fuel technologies and electrification of transport, the strategy seeks to balance short-term security with long-term sustainability.

The government has already begun expanding EV charging networks, supporting research into green hydrogen, and enabling local production of biofuels and renewable diesel to reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.

Global Context: Fuel Security in a Volatile World

The launch of New Zealand’s Fuel Security Plan comes amid rising concerns over global energy supply stability. Geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, and shipping disruptions—such as those in the Red Sea and Panama Canal—have underscored the need for countries to strengthen domestic resilience against fuel shortages.

Many OECD nations have implemented similar strategies to safeguard critical energy supplies and diversify sources, particularly in light of post-pandemic volatility and climate-related disasters that disrupt global logistics.

A Forward-Looking National Commitment

Mr. Jones emphasized that the plan reflects a proactive approach to national preparedness and energy independence:

“By harnessing our own resources, we can strengthen our energy security and ensure New Zealand is better prepared for the future. This plan ensures that, whatever happens globally, New Zealanders can have confidence in the availability of the fuels they rely on.”

The Fuel Security Plan is publicly available on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website at: 👉 https://www.mbie.govt.nz/building-and-energy/energy-and-natural-resources/energy-generation-and-markets/liquid-fuel-market/fuel-security-in-new-zealand

As New Zealand transitions toward a more resilient and sustainable energy future, the plan sets a clear direction for securing fuel supply chains, supporting domestic innovation, and strengthening national readiness in an increasingly unpredictable global environment.